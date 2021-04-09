Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 80,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after buying an additional 1,316,630 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Insmed by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $27,515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 657,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $17,363,000.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,510 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

