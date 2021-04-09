Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $207,000 Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $16,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,350,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,315,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,763,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,245,000.

Shares of SVOKU opened at $10.42 on Friday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

