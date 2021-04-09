Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $238,000 Position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of XpresSpa Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XSPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 731,314 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 101,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 130.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 69,949 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.63 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

XpresSpa Group Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA).

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.