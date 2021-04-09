Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $69.24 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

