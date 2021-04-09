Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,458 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $254.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

