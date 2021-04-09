Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.47 ($35.85).

Shares of BOSS opened at €33.74 ($39.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.17. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €36.86 ($43.36).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

