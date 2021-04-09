Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

HGEN traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.25. 904,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,471. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

