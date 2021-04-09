Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $17.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 222,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,759 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

