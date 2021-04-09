Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. This along with related travel restrictions and other containment efforts have negatively impacted the company. Owing to the uncertainty stemming from the crisis, the company has not only discontinued share repurchase activity but also suspended dividends. Moreover, with travel restrictions and quarantines in place, the company has been witnessing dismal RevPAR. Although the company is witnessing sequential improvement in RevPAR, it is still below the pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, earning estimates for 2021 have remained stable over the past 30 days. As the economy is opening up, signs of improvement can be noticed in China. The company has enough liquidity to survive the pandemic.”

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.39.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

