IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 69.29% from the company’s previous close.

IBIBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

IBI Group stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

