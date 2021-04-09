Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 206.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.50 ($2.70).

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 227.16 ($2.97) on Tuesday. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.36 million and a P/E ratio of -33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

