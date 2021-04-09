ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00290044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.00775029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.29 or 1.00463636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00741007 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

