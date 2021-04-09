ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.22

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.22 and traded as high as $201.64. ICON Public shares last traded at $198.66, with a volume of 434,468 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

