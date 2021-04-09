Igor Samartsev Sells 500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Igor Samartsev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $231.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

