iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.04

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $191.04 and traded as high as $191.50. iliad shares last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

