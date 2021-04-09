Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Illumina to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.10.

ILMN opened at $403.74 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

