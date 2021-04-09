IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of IMARA worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $7.81 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

IMARA Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

