IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

