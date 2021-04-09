Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Immunic were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $15.07 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMUX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

