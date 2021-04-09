Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

IBTX opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

