Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.29 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $509,589.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00320724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00760460 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,093.89 or 1.00897906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.29 or 0.00751757 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

