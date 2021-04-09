ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.38. 465,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.