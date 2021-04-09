InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $327,046.92 and $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.00458637 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.88 or 0.04624155 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,316,458 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.