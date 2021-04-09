Insider Buying: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

AMTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.