Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Mary Stojcevski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.15 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,375.00 ($18,125.00).

Mary Stojcevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dicker Data alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Mary Stojcevski purchased 2,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.50 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($15,000.00).

On Monday, March 1st, Mary Stojcevski purchased 1,712 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.83 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,246.11 ($14,461.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company distributes a range of products of various technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS, and other brands.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.