Insider Buying: Miton Global Opportunities plc (LON:MIGO) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Miton Global Opportunities plc (LON:MIGO) insider Richard Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £32,200 ($42,069.51).

MIGO stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.33 million and a PE ratio of 182.22. Miton Global Opportunities plc has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 328 ($4.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 286.38.

Get Miton Global Opportunities alerts:

About Miton Global Opportunities

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Miton Global Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton Global Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.