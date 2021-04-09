Insider Buying: XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) Insider Purchases 56,521 Shares of Stock

XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) insider Christopher Fullerton bought 56,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$31,651.76 ($22,608.40).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.69.
About XTEK
XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, defense, and law enforcement agencies worldwide. The company small arms protective insert plates, helmets, structural/non-structural ballistic armour plates and joiners, lightweight components, and carbon fiber composites; and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) search/hook and line, detection, RSD/disruption, exploitation, force protection, and robotics equipment.
Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for XTEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.