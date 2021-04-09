Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Henrik S. Md Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $2,261,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $2,346,400.00.

Allakos stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

