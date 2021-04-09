Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $231,431.20 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AAWW stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

