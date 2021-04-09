Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.18, for a total transaction of C$12,553.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,515,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,525,326.78.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, David M. Cole sold 3,700 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$15,360.18.

On Wednesday, April 7th, David M. Cole sold 5,100 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$21,069.14.

CVE EMX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.00. 5,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,226. The stock has a market cap of C$339.98 million and a P/E ratio of -55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 13.90. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.92.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.