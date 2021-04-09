Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells 1,702 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,538,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 30.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

