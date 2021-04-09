Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $259,738.92 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

