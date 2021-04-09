Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $734,074.50 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -529.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $18,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,825 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.