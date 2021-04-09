Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $508,380.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Fraccaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52.

NYSE MA opened at $377.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

