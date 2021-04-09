Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,270.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,004.85. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.14 and a 12-month high of $1,280.11.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.