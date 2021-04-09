Insider Selling: Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Insider Sells A$35,877.41 in Stock

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) insider Jonathan Tooth sold 34,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75), for a total transaction of A$35,877.41 ($25,626.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Vita Life Sciences’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Vita Life Sciences

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare company, engages in the formulation, packaging, sale, and distribution of vitamins and supplements. It offers a range of supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs, and superfoods. The company markets its products through pharmacies and health food stores under the VitaHealth, Herbs of Gold, VitaScience, and VitaLife brand names.

