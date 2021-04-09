Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vroom stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,339. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $90,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.