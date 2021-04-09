Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3,769.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:INSP opened at $211.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.68 and its 200-day moving average is $185.50. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.