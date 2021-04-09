Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.08.

IBP opened at $116.77 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

