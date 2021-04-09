Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

