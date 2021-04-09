Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.63 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,331,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,908,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,205,646 shares of company stock valued at $87,906,111. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

