Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $83.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.63 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $174,859.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,256,211 shares in the company, valued at $623,013,682.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,205,646 shares of company stock worth $87,906,111 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

