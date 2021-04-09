Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

NYSE:ICE opened at $116.04 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

