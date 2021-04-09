InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.80

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 8219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

