International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $180,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $138.38 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

