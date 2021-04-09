International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce $48.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $52.89 million. International Seaways reported sales of $125.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $234.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $316.11 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $328.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,477. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

