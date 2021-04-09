Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

INUV opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 817,625 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

