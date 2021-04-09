Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.14

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $14.67. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVA. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter worth $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

