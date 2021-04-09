Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.22 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78.

