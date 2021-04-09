Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.73 and last traded at $137.68. 99,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 129,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned 23.98% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

